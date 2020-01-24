From Harry Belafonte to Tarana Burke, OG Journalist Ed Gordon Talks About Bringing Together an All-Star Team for Conversations in Black

Emmy award-winning Journalist Ed Gordon is still here. You might remember his groundbreaking interviews with Tupac Shakur, Whitney Houston or Orenthal James Simpson after his acquittal.

Mr. BET News has a new book entitled, Conversations in Black: On Power, Politics, and Leadership. Gordon brings together a variety of prominent black voices, including Stacey Abrams, Eric Holder, Jemele Hill, Rep. Maxine Waters, T.I. and more to answer questions about the state of Black America.

Gordon sat with The Root to discuss the new book, black journalism in 2020 and the “blackest conversation” he’s ever had. You’ll never guess who it was with. See the full interview in the video above.