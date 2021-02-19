Freezing Texas Residents Aren't All Ted Cruz Left Behind

Photo : Stefani Reynolds ( Getty Images )

When it comes to Republicans, there are apparently two things you can’t fuck with: fertilized eggs and dogs.



I think it was Apostle Leon who noted in the Bible that “White people love them some dogs.”



Unless you are Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, aka Satan’s phlegm, because he reportedly didn’t just leave his constituents to face freezing temperatures with no heat or power, he also left the family poodle the aptly named “Snowflake.”



New York Magazine reporter Michael Hardy wanted to see first hand if the Cruz house didn’t have power after a scathing New York Times article and someone snitching on the group text chat blew the lid off the Cruz family trip to Mexico to get the hell out of town.



From Hardy’s NY Magazine article:



“Supplied with Cruz’s address by a knowledgeable friend, I drove the fifteen minutes from my Houston apartment to the uber-rich River Oaks neighborhood where Cruz lives,” Hardy noted. “From the street, Cruz’s white, Colonial Revival-style mansion looked dark and uninhabited. A neighbor informed me that the block had indeed lost power before finally getting it back late Wednesday night. A glance at the lighted lanterns flanking the doorways of other homes on the block confirmed this. The senator’s story appeared to check out. But then I heard barking and noticed a small, white dog looking out the bottom right pane of glass in the senator’s front door. Had Cruz left his dog behind?” “As I approached to knock, a man stepped out of the Suburban parked in Cruz’s driveway. ‘Is this Senator Cruz’s house?’ I asked. He said it was, that Cruz wasn’t home, and identified himself as a security guard. When asked who was taking care of the dog, the guard volunteered that he was. Reassured of the dog’s well-being, I returned to my car,” he wrote.

Turns out Snowflake didn’t have a chance in hell of making the Cancun trip.



Side note: Can we, just for a moment, take a second to reflect on Cruz’s walk of shame through the airport and back to Texas knowing that he’d been caught lying and truly just abandoned all of those who voted for him in the freezing cold. It was glorious.



Will any of this stop Cruz from being reelected? Fuck no. Republicans are a strange group and the last thing they care about are facts. Come election time, Cruz will dawn a cowboy hat and rustle up his bootleg Texas accent that hides all traces of his Latino heritage and share in the Texas hate of people of color and all will be forgotten.



Including the abandonment of Snowflake.

