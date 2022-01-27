As TV schedules head into spring, and fall shows wrap up their first seasons, networks are beginning to roll out their next batch of returns and premieres.



Advertisement

First up is Fox, which announced return dates for many of its most popular series, as well as a couple new premieres.

Fox’s flagship franchise is finally reunited, as 9-1-1 resumes Season 5 Monday, March 21 at 8 pm, where it joins 9-1-1: Lone Star, now back to 9 pm.

Please enjoy this pun from the 9-1-1 midseason premiere synopsis: “Athena (Angela Bassett), Bobby (Peter Krause) and the 118 ‘speed’ to the rescue to save a family whose pick-up truck has been rigged with a pipe bomb which will detonate if the vehicle slows under 55 miles an hour.”

The network’s top rated reality show The Masked Singer premieres Season 7 Wednesday, March 9 at 8 pm. It’s paired with Domino Masters, a reality competition based on Lego Masters.

Before you get too excited about the prospect of grown folks trash talking one another during a tense game of dominoes, the series is hosted by Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family), and described as “domino enthusiasts facing off in an unbelievable domino toppling and chain reaction tournament.”

Personally, we think our version would be more fun.

After a Covid-19 related two and a half year break, Gordon Ramsay once again mentors young home cooks on MasterChef Junior, with Season 8 debuting Thursday, March 17 at 8 pm. Ramsay and Aarón Sánchez are joined by new judge Daphne Oz.

Advertisement

The month ends with Jane Krakowski and Randy Jackson returning for the premiere of Name That Tune Season 2 on Tuesday, March 29 at 8 pm.

Ahead of these premieres, several current shows will air finales.

The Cleaning Lady, which has been a nice surprise worth checking out, wraps up Monday, March 14.

Advertisement

Another Gordon Ramsay cooking competition announces a winner, with the Next Level Chef Season 1 finale airing Wednesday, March 2.

Reality shows I Can See Your Voice and Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer reach their ends on Tuesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 10 respectively. New comedy Pivoting also finishes its first season March 10.

Advertisement

Which return are you most excited about?