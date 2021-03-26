Fox News Is Being Sued AGAIN Over Its Coverage of 2020 Election Fraud Propaganda

Photo : Anton Garin ( Shutterstock )

Boooooy, these conservative news outlets sure did let their little ex-president get their asses in some shit, didn’t they?

Advertisement

Fox News, aka Republican Only Fans, has already been sued once—along with then-Donald Trump attorneys and Satan sock-puppets Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell—by Smartmatic USA, a voting tech company based in Florida that was accused of rigging voting machines in favor of President Joe Biden.

Now, the news station for people who consider right-winger PornHub to be a provider of “news” is being sued again by Dominion Voting Systems, which basically became the main target for Trump’s Skynet fan- fiction in his bullshit claims that voting machines just up and transformed into anti-Trump cheaters that handed the election to Biden illegally.

The New York Times reports that Dominion filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News and its owner Rupert Murdoch on Friday, accusing the network of harming its reputation and business by continuing to be an outlet of white lies from white liars to white people who love being lied to. (I’m paraphrasing, of course.)

From the Times:

Dominion, which has requested a jury trial, is seeking at least $1.6 billion in damages. The lawsuit comes less than two months after Smartmatic, another election tech company, filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Mr. Murdoch’s Fox Corporation and named several Fox anchors, including Maria Bartiromo and Lou Dobbs, as defendants. In a 139-page complaint filed in Delaware Superior Court, Dominion’s legal team, led by the prominent defamation firm Clare Locke, portrayed Fox as an active player in spreading falsehoods that Dominion had altered vote counts and manipulated its machines to benefit Joseph R. Biden Jr. in the election.

Advertisement

“The truth matters,” Dominion’s lawsuit states. “Lies have consequences. Fox sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process. If this case does not rise to the level of defamation by a broadcaster, then nothing does.”

According to the Times, Fox News-for-people-who-don’t-wash-their-legs responded to the suit in a statement, saying its election coverage “stands in the highest tradition of American journalism” and that the network will “vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court.”

Advertisement

The “highest tradition of American journalism”—I guess that’s what Fox Snooze is calling its 24-hour fib-0-thon of white conservative nonsense and unbridled jingoism.

Even its propaganda defense is propaganda.