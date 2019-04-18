Photo: Getty

Don’t come for Chrissy Teigen unless you’re called.



Fox News host Laura Ingraham is the latest to be treated to that lesson after Teigen hit Ingraham Thursday with the F-bomb and the white supremacist label after Ingraham decided to mock Time magazine’s placement of Teigen on its 100 “most influential people” list.

On her Ingraham Angle show Wednesday, Ingraham questioned what she called Time’s “curious choices.”

As USA Today explained:

Ingraham also brought up Teigen, who Time listed among its pioneers. The host highlighted a portion of Teigen’s profile written by chef Eric Ripert: “... all her life, Chrissy Teigen has liked to eat. She’s not shy about that – or anything else, really.” “Well, that’s nice, and innovative I guess, eating,” Ingraham said. “But did most Americans like her take on female empowerment during last week’s democrat retreat?” Ingraham showed footage of Teigen being asked what word she wanted to help women use more often, she replied with a F-bomb: “(Expletive) you.” “Oh, OK,” Ingraham said responding to the clip.

The mocking commentary had Teigen, a cookbook author and model who happens to also be married to singer John Legend, taking to Twitter.

Thursday’s Tweetstorm is hardly the first time Ingraham’s been called a racist.

As the Washington Post noted:

Last year, in response to an on-air, anti-immigrants tirade, John Oliver and Bill Maher called Ingraham a “racist” and “not a good person.” Ingraham’s brother has also called her a “monster” and “insinuated that she was a ‘Nazi sympathizer’ like their father,” the Daily Beast reported in September.

And just last week, T.I., Tank and The Game called for Ingraham to be fired after she mocked memorial services for Nipsey Hussle.

Perhaps the lesson for Ingraham is this simple: “Don’t come for Chrissy Teigen (or anyone else) unless you want that heat.”



Though with as many times as Ingraham has seemed to find herself in hot water, especially with celebrities of color, it’s doubtful this will be the last we hear of her.