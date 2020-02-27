Four More Alleged Neo-Nazis Arrested for Harassing Journalists

Photo : Shutterstock

White nationalists have stayed taking L’s this week. I can’t lie folks, I love to see it.

According to CBS News, four members of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to intimidate. Yesterday, we wrote about a leader of the group who was arrested for a “swatting” plot . Those arrested were 24-year-old Cameron Brandon Shea, 24-year-old Kaleb Cole, 24-year-old Taylor Ashley Parker-Dipeppe and Johnny Roman Garza who is also 20. The criminal complaint filed against them states they conspired to “threaten journalists and activists, particularly Jews and other minorities, with the intent to cause fear and bodily harm, harass, intimidate, and retaliate against unfavorable reporting.”

The plot of these four dumbasses revolved around postering the homes and offices of journalists they disliked with white nationalist propaganda. They delivered these posters to journalists in Seattle and Phoenix. They tried to send one to a journalist in Tampa but failed because they had the wrong addre ss.

The thing that is most striking about this is how young all four of the harassers are. Atomwaffen was formed predominantly from a white nationalist message board. This just shows how effective the internet is at radicalizing the youth. It’s nice and all that they’ve been stopping these plots but I’m curious what exactly is being done on the cyber front to prevent radicalization.

As we’ve said time and time again, white nationalist sentiment is on the rise. If nothing is being done to prevent radicalization then this cycle will keep repeating because the internet told young white kids they had something to be aggrieved about.