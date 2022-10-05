Following a seven-year battle with breast cancer, WNBA veteran and college star Tiffany Jackson passed away on Monday at the age of 37. Her alma mater, the University of Texas, announced the sad news on Tuesday.



“Tiffany had a great career and was an impact player,” Jackson’s former Texas coach Jody Conradt said in a statement. “She was recognized for her all-around game and the fact that she was tremendously mobile and could play multiple positions. She was beloved by teammates, and we share in the sadness of her passing.”

According to NBC News, the forward was first diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in September 2015, then with treatment, went into remission in May 2016. She played professionally for two more years before retiring in May 2018 and moving into coaching. Among the players she helped develop during her time as an assistant coach for the Texas Longhorns are 2021 WNBA No. 1 draft pick Charli Collier, who tweeted her condolences, writing, “Speechless, R.I.P. Love you coach always.”

Jackson was hired as the head coach for Wiley College’s women’s basketball team in April. The Wiley Athletics Twitter account wrote, “We are saddened to announce the passing of our head women’s basketball coach Tiffany Jackson.”

Per Just Women’s Sports, Jackson is the only player in Texas history with 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 steals and 150 blocks. She went on to become the No. 5 pick in the 2007 WNBA draft and played for the New York Liberty, Tulsa Shock (currently Dallas Wings) and the Los Angeles Sparks.

The WNBA also relayed its condolences, tweeting, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of a member of our WNBA family, Tiffany Jackson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tiffany’s family.”

The women’s basketball community is very close, players and coaches who knew Tiffany, as well as those who didn’t expressed their grief over her passing.

Former Notre Dame player and current coach Niele Ivey tweeted, “Sending prayers to the family and friends of Tiffany Jackson! Praying God comforts you all during this difficult time!”

Los Angeles Sparks forward and ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike remembered how Jackson inspired her, tweeting, “One of the first college basketball games that my sisters and I ever went to was at the University of Texas… and Tiffany Jackson immediately inspired all.”

Former WNBA player Alana Beard paid tribute to her teammate, writing, “Saddened to learn about the passing of my former teammate Tiffany Jackson. A University of Texas and WNBA legend. Rest well, Tiff.”

The New York Liberty, who drafted Jackson into the WNBA in 2007, saluted her legacy with the team, writing, “The NYL join the greater women’s basketball community in mourning the loss of Tiffany Jackson. Her years of service in NY helped contribute to the identity of today’s team; and we honor her valiant fight both on and off the court. Our deepest condolences to her family.”