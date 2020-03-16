Former White House Staffer Anthony Scaramucci, aka ‘Mucci Mane,’ Calls Trump the Virus and Other Nice Things

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci speaks on a morning television show, from the north lawn of the White House on July 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo : Mark Wilson ( Getty Images )

Former White House director of communications Anthony Scaramucci, aka “Mucci Mane,” was in the White House a day longer than Kim Kardashian’s marriage to that one NBA white guy, but that isn’t stopping him from going on all the talk shows and taking it to his former boss.



On Monday, Mucci Mane went on MSNBC’s Morning Joe with co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski and trashed the president, who’s ass he once begged to kiss.

Advertisement

Never forget that this was the same Mucci Mane who, when he was inside the club, was ranting about Trump’s aptitude for sports.

“I’ve seen this guy throw a dead spiral through a tire. I’ve seen him at Madison Square Garden with a topcoat on. He’s standing in the key and he’s hitting foul shots and swishing them, OK? He sinks three-foot putts.”

So take everything this washed-up communications man says with a grain of salt. The whole fiasco started with the Joe half of Morning Joe asking Mucci Mane about recent cuts to the federal interest rate. Never one to miss an opportunity to bash his former boss, Mucci Mane segued from the reduced fed rate to calling Trump a virus.

From Mediaite:

“I think, Joe, good morning, but I actually think the fed has had a major impact on the markets. This would be way worse if they didn’t make that dramatic Sunday night cut, and why is that? Because you literally have set a pause button on the global economy for three to six months. And as you know, many people in the United States and globally are living paycheck to paycheck or if you’re in a small business, you’re living revenue day to revenue day, and a result of which, when you step back and analyze the economy. Forget about the market for a second, there are many businesses and many families that won’t be able to sustain that,” Scaramucci stated. “The next thing that the market knows and people are starting to figure this out now is that Donald Trump is the virus. At the end of the day, what he’s done is affected and replicated through the executive branch, and he’s destroyed the crisis management elements of the executive branch that we need right now.” “Not only here in the United States, but globally,” Scaramucci added.

Scaramucci wasn’t done there. He then asked that the hosts call him butter because he was on a roll.

Advertisement

“But the market does know, Joe, that Donald Trump is actually the virus and he’s replicated throughout the executive branch, and has more or less decapitated their ability to handle this crisis,” Scaramucci stated.

When asked how he’d handle Trump if he were still in the White House, Mucci Mane claimed that the White House staff needs to hold an intervention with the president.

“It’s very simple. The first thing is to have a group intervention with the president and explain to him what he is doing in terms of telling people we’ve got it under control, and this litany of 18,000 or 20,000 lies at this point. They’ve got to isolate him. He almost needs to go into a verbal communication quarantine to help out the rest of the nation. The second step you have to do is listen to Dr. Fauci.” “We likely need a 14 to a 21-day quarantine of all nonessential services in the United States,” Scaramucci declared.

Advertisement

Mucci Mane also noted that the staff needed to remove Trump from the cameras since he doesn’t know what the fuck he’s talking about and let National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci to do the communicating.

“If you listen to any of the people that really understand this problem, directionally, we’ll probably save the excess capacity issues we’re going to have in the hospital. So, to me, step one, quarantine the president. Get him off of Twitter. Get him away from a television camera, and then, step two, bring people in like Dr. Fauci to explain what’s going on and take immediate and aggressive action here. You have to overcompensate for the mistakes that have been made, but we need to do it immediately.”

Advertisement

And because Mucci Mane isn’t even remotely bitter about his tenure in the White House, which was so short, HR never even got his information into the system, he also noted that Mike Pence’s rise on the coronavirus task force isn’t going to sit well with Trump.

“They all know that the president is the only star in the Donald Trump musical. The spotlight is only on one person. So, when anybody else takes that spotlight, and Vice President Pence is doing a very good job in terms of communicating, working super hard. The president won’t like that. He did that to Rex Tillerson. Somebody like Rex Tillerson’s prestige, Donald Trump’s self-hatred would force him to throw someone in the volcano—Mike Pence, knows that could end up in the president’s volcano, as well,” Scaramucci concluded.



Advertisement

Look, Mucci Mane may be bitter but that doesn’t mean he’s not right.

