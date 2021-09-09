Stephanie Grisham, the former chief of staff for Melania Trump who went on to serve as White House press secretary for nine months without ever giving a press briefing to the American people, has decided that now, nearly 18 months after her walk of shame from the White House after being fired by Donald Trump, she has something to say.



Oh.

Axios reports that Grisham has a tell-all book about her time in the Trump White House (she was there for four years, having returned to her former job as Melania’s chief of staff after leaving the press secretary gig) coming out from HarperCollins in October. Ironically, it’s titled I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House.

Girl.

Grisham replaced Sarah Huckabee Sanders as press secretary in July 2019. She was noted for never having given a press briefing, unlike the other 35 people who had been in that position before her. The Washington Post noted that she “was infamous for being invisible.”

During her tenure as press secretary to Donald Trump, she remained Melania Trump’s spokesperson, and it is this behind-the-scenes access to the Trumps that Axios believes will make Grisham’s book juicier than all the other “I don’t work for him no more so I’m finna spill my guts now” books we’ve seen thus far.

They aren’t wrong, I’m sure; as a source told Axios, Ms. Stephanie knows where the bodies are buried (although I can’t be sure about the burying some of them herself part). She’s been behind the types of closed doors that tell you the husband and wife don’t sleep together; she hates him, and she’s waiting for the presidency to be over so she can get on with her life.

For some reason, however, I don’t really expect Stephanie to spill any real tea. Doing so would likely see her cut off from ever gaining access to those types of inner circles again, so unless HarperCollins dumped a ginormous bag on her, I doubt we will get the type of salacious details people have been salivating for ever since the odd pairing began being thrust down our throats on a daily basis.

Still, Axios notes that the book has been heavily embargoed, and up until now, not many people have even known of its existence.

And then there’s this little tidbit that a former White House colleague of Grisham’s told Axios:

“There isn’t enough water on Earth to contain the fire she could set to all of Trump world, including parts like the first lady’s orbit, which not many people are in a position to illuminate.”

They added “It’s hard to articulate how much anxiety this is going to cause.”



