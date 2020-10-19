Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Politics

Former White House National Security Adviser: Trump ‘Will Not Leave Graciously’ if He Loses 2020 Election

crocketts
Stephen A. Crockett Jr.
Filed to:Donald Trump
Donald TrumpPresident Donald TrumpJohn Boltontransfer of powerelection 2020presidential election
39
Save
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton discusses the “current threats to national security” during a forum at the Page Auditorium on the campus of Duke University on February 17, 2020, in Durham, N.C.
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton discusses the “current threats to national security” during a forum at the Page Auditorium on the campus of Duke University on February 17, 2020, in Durham, N.C.
Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits (Getty Images)

Former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton, brother of Michael and Ramsey, claims that the orange walrus in the White House won’t leave quietly if he loses the upcoming presidential election.

Advertisement

Bolton told CNN’s Jake Tapper that the mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic is proof that Trump doesn’t know what the fuck he’s doing in office. Bolton added that Trump has “the attention span of a fruit fly” and “never had a clue how he expected to get through this.”

According to Mediaite, if Trump is somehow reelected, Bolton expects him to be “utterly unrestricted” in his second term and added that he already feels emboldened by the fact that he wasn’t impeached (well, he was, but he didn’t have to go anywhere. Basically, Trump’s impeachment is like in-school suspension.)

Advertisement

Tapper noted that Trump won’t commit to a peaceful transition of power and asked Bolton, “are there any guardrails in the administration? Do you have any concerns about General Milley or Secretary Esper or Chief of Staff Meadows? Is there anyone there to say ‘Sir, you lost. You have to leave?’”

“Let’s be clear, Trump will not leave graciously if he loses,” Bolton said. “He will not leave graciously. Whether he carries it to the extreme, I don’t think we know. I think it is very troubling that he has said ‘I can’t lose unless there’s fraud.’ Of course, he can lose in an honest election.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Tacklife Portable Solar Generator
Tacklife Portable Solar Generator
Use the promo code IGVILO7Z

Bolton added: “If it is clear what the outcome is, it is up to Republicans, not Democrats to say ‘this is on us. He’s got to go.’”

But fuck those Republicans who haven’t proven they have the ovaries to stand up to the president thus far. And while we are at it, fuck John Bolton and his mustache. Never forget that it was Bolton who refused to save America by testifying during Trump’s impeachment because he was busy pushing his bullshit book.

Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Senior Editor @ The Root, boxes outside my weight class, when they go low, you go lower.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

The Patriots Are Trash, a Tua Sighting and Other Takeaways from Week 6 of the NFL

Slurs and Racist Memes Are ‘Only the Tip of the Iceberg’ of Racial Bias in the New York State Court System: Report

Trump Bashes Dr. Fauci During Campaign Call: 'He’s a Disaster and an Idiot'

Haunting of Verdansk Trailer Brings the Spooky Vibes to Call of Duty: Warzone

DISCUSSION

murrychang
Murry Chang

“Bolton added that Trump has “the attention span of a fruit fly” and “never had a clue how he expected to get through this.”

And you’re the guy who went to work for him because you thought you could use the cluelessness and lack of attention span to get him to glass the middle east, or at least Iran. Shut the fuck up you horrible warmongering asshole, the world would be better off without you.