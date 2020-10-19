Former White House National Security Adviser: Trump ‘Will Not Leave Graciously’ if He Loses 2020 Election

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton discusses the “current threats to national security” during a forum at the Page Auditorium on the campus of Duke University on February 17, 2020, in Durham, N.C. Photo : Melissa Sue Gerrits ( Getty Images )

Former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton, brother of Michael and Ramsey, claims that the orange walrus in the White House won’t leave quietly if he loses the upcoming presidential election.



Bolton told CNN’s Jake Tapper that the mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic is proof that Trump doesn’t know what the fuck he’s doing in office. Bolton added that Trump has “the attention span of a fruit fly” and “never had a clue how he expected to get through this.”



According to Mediaite, if Trump is somehow reelected, Bolton expects him to be “utterly unrestricted” in his second term and added that he already feels emboldened by the fact that he wasn’t impeached (well, he was, but he didn’t have to go anywhere. Basically, Trump’s impeachment is like in-school suspension.)

Tapper noted that Trump won’t commit to a peaceful transition of power and asked Bolton, “are there any guardrails in the administration? Do you have any concerns about General Milley or Secretary Esper or Chief of Staff Meadows? Is there anyone there to say ‘Sir, you lost. You have to leave?’”

“Let’s be clear, Trump will not leave graciously if he loses,” Bolton said. “He will not leave graciously. Whether he carries it to the extreme, I don’t think we know. I think it is very troubling that he has said ‘I can’t lose unless there’s fraud.’ Of course, he can lose in an honest election.”



Bolton added: “If it is clear what the outcome is, it is up to Republicans, not Democrats to say ‘this is on us. He’s got to go.’”



But fuck those Republicans who haven’t proven they have the ovaries to stand up to the president thus far. And while we are at it, fuck John Bolton and his mustache. Never forget that it was Bolton who refused to save America by testifying during Trump’s impeachment because he was busy pushing his bullshit book.

