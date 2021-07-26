Former White House Doctor Thinks Biden’s Going to Resign: ‘There’s Something Seriously Going on With This Man Right Now’

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), the whitest man with the blackest name, the phony physician who used to claim that President Trump was the most fit president in the history of America, believes that President Biden is suffering from limited cognitive abilities and will resign.



Apparently Biden, aka Weekend at Bernie’s, participated in a CNN town hall and Rep. Ronny Jackson–who I imagine walking around his office yelling “Ronny Jackson’s going to do what’s best for Ronny Jackson. You can believe that shit!”–wasn’t impressed, calling part of Biden’s talk “completely incomprehensible.”



In an interview with phony newsman Sean Hannity, Ronny Jackson–owner of the deuce and a quarter that he drives while wearing a captain’s hat–claimed that he can tell the president’s health is going downhill fast.



“Donald Trump took a cognitive test. He got 30 out of 30 right. I hear it’s a very difficult test. I do not think Joe Biden would do well on that test. Is that a fair assessment based on what I’m observing?” Hannity asked Jackson, the Hill reports.



“Absolutely, Sean, and I’ve been saying this from the very beginning. I’ve been saying that something’s going on here. I was saying this when he was candidate Joe Biden, and I’ve been saying that it’s only going to get worse, and guess what. We’re watching that happen right before our eyes right now,” Jackson said.



“There’s something seriously going on with this man right now, and, you know, I think that he’s either going to resign, they’re going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues or they’re going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man right now,” Jackson later added.



It probably didn’t help matters that “President Harris” was trending over the weekend. Oh, and that’s because she took over some very important tasks, including fixing America’s racist history and issues at the border, which would normally be presidential work.



From the Hill:



Jackson, who was the White House physician for former Presidents Trump and Obama, circulated a letter in June calling on Biden to take a cognitive test to prove he was mentally fit to perform his duties as president, which was signed by more than a dozen Republicans. However, Jackson has been steeped in controversy over comments he has made regarding Trump’s health. During a White House briefing in 2018, he called Trump’s diet “excellent” even though Trump regularly ate fast food and did not exercise. White House officials said in May that Biden was scheduled to take an annual physical exam “later this year” and said they would make the results publicly available.

Ronny Jackson don’t read the Hill, the Hill reads Ronny Jackson! You can believe that shit!





