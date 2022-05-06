During a gala for Carolina Pregnancy Center Thursday, former Republican Vice President Mike Pence pathetically fired back at Kamala Harris’ recent remarks about the Supreme Court’s impending decision to reverse Roe vs. Wade. The current VP expressed her pro-choice stance Tuesday at a Washington fundraiser for Emily’s List, an organization that supports abortion rights.

“Women in almost half the country could see their access to abortion severely limited,” Harris said. “In 13 of those states, women would lose access to abortion immediately and outright. Those Republican leaders who are trying to weaponize the use of the law against women, well we say, ‘How dare they! How dare they tell a woman what she can do and cannot do with her own body! How dare they!’”

Pence used the podium at the Spartanburg event to offer his retort. “I say with the lives of 62 million unborn boys and girls ended in abortion since 1973, generations of mothers enduring heartbreaking and loss that can last a lifetime: Madame Vice President, how dare you?”

During his four year tenure alongside Trump, Pence was vocal about his vendetta against abortion. He also supported hate-driven policies that disenfranchised people of color, immigrants and members of the LBGTQ community. In her initial response to the draft opinion leak that exposed the Supreme Court’s plan to rescind abortion rights, Harris stated:

“Roe ensures a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion. It also, at its root, protects the fundamental right to privacy.What is clear is that opponents of Roe want to punish women and take away their rights to make decisions about their own bodies. Republican legislators in states across the country are weaponizing the use of the law against women.”