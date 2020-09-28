Former Trump Campaign Manager Hospitalized After Police Find Him Armed and Threatening Self-Harm and Somehow Manage Not to Shoot Him

Photo : Samuel Corum ( Getty Images )

Being white looks like having a moment, a desperate moment, in which everything inside your brain turns to TV static and you begin to threaten self-harm and you have a weapon and police are called and in the end, you are taken to a hospital for help.



You are not shot.



You are not killed.



You are given the help you need because being white means being cared for with a nurturing that isn’t reserved for people of color. It means cops holstering their weapons and reaching out their hands. It means looking at me the way you look at your son or daughter. It means not killing someone who’s having a mental episode. It means living so that a mental health moment isn’t your last. It means police taking the time to “develop a rapport” and negotiating surrender.



Man, what it must be like to be white.



Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale is now inside a hospital getting the help he needs after his wife called police to tell them that Parscale was armed inside their Fort Lauderdale, Fla., home threatening to commit suicide, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.



Parscale “was taken to a hospital under the Baker Act, which allows authorities to detain someone who may be a threat to themselves or others,” the Hill reports.



And of course, the Trump campaign found a way to make Parscale’s mental health moment Democrats’ fault.

“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible,” Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh told the Hill. “The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs [Republicans in name only] have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”



I’m not sure what Murtaugh is talking about but truth doesn’t matter with the Trump administration when you can always blame Democrats for anything that’s gone wrong. Also, isn’t it nice to see police actually helping a person going through a crisis get the help they need?



If only I could figure out the difference between Parscale and Daniel Prude...

