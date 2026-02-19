LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 09: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York during Trooping The Colour 2018 on June 9, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

For the first time in centuries, a member of the British royal family was taken into police custody. And while news of former Prince Andrew’s deep ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has caused widespread shock around the world, his arrest marks new territory for a family with generational immunity.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view 3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video 3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is the younger brother of King Charles III. According to reports, he was taken into custody on Thursday (Feb. 19) — his 66th birthday — as part of a broader investigation into his connection to Epstein. We previously told you dozens of notable figures like Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Whoopi Goldberg and former President Bill Clinton were all name-dropped in the more than 3.5 million pages of documents released by the U.S. Justice Department.

But unlike those listed, Mountbatten-Windsor is the first influential figure to be arrested since the files were released, and it’s probably a lot worse than you think.

The former prince was stripped of his remaining royal titles last year after Epstein documents revived the years-long scandal accusing Mountbatten-Windsor of sexual assault, according to the Associated Press. He has denied the allegations against him, but the latest files doubled down on his alleged criminal activity. Now, Mountbatten-Windsor is also suspected of severe misconduct while in public office.

For over 1,200 years, the royal family has been a sign of white wealth and status in the U.K. Still, it’s no secret that public approval of the royal family has declined over the years, according to the National Centre for Social Research. In fact, many have even called for the total end of the British monarchy.

Now, some say Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest could be the start of real accountability. “I think this is the most vulnerable the British monarchy has ever been,” Calif. Rep. Ro Khanna said of the scandal. “Maybe this will be the end of the monarchy.”

Emails in the Epstein files show the former British royal sent trade information to the child sex offender in 2010, when Mountbatten-Windsor was still the British special envoy for international trade, the Associated Press reported. “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,’’ Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said in a statement.

Given his connection as a former royal, the current case against Mountbatten-Windsor will undoubtedly be a tough one. U.K. law dictates reigning monarchs have complete immunity, protecting them from being prosecuted for any crime. The last time any royal was arrested was in King Charles I in 1647, who was later executed.

Epstein victims back in the U.S. praised his arrest as a major step towards getting justice, according to the New York Times. The investigation into the former prince could also lead to other folks allegedly involved with Epstein’s criminal activity being held accountably.

Notably, President Donald Trump has been named in the Epstein files more than most, The Root also told you. While nothing released explicitly implicates the Republican in criminal activity, Democrats have accused the Justice Department of mishandling the files in order to protect certain influential people.