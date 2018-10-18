Photo: Scott Cunningham (Getty Images)

Former President Jimmy Carter saw what the rest of us saw during newly-appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing: a spiteful, miserable, hostile man-child fuming like a baby.



During a talk with students at Emory University in Atlanta on Wednesday, Carter said Kavanaugh was “unfit” to serve on the nation’s highest court and that his appointment was “a very serious mistake,” Emory’s independent, student-run newspaper, the Emory Wheel, reports.

“Whether or not [Kavanaugh] attempted to rape [Christine Blasey Ford], I thought he was temperamentally unfit to serve on the Supreme Court because of his outburst during the hearing,” Carter said, according to video taken by a student. “I saw him lose his cool.”



Kavanaugh went ape-shit during Congressional questioning about allegations that he sexually assaulted Dr. Blasey Ford when the two were in high school.

Below are a series of faces made by Kavanaugh during the hearing, because he looked like a maniac.

His aggressive tone and rage didn’t stop the Senate from voting to confirm him to the Supreme Court.

Carter’s voice has now been added to the fray of all of those who aren’t aboard the Trump train and are reading on grade level.