Former NFL running back Clinton Portis—who also did interviews as his alter egos: Choo Choo, Dolemite Jenkins, Prime Minister Yah Mon, Bud Foxx, Electra, Southeast Jerome, Dr. I Don’t Know, Sheriff Gonna Getcha, Dollar Bill, Reverend Gonna Change, Kid Bro Sweets, Coach Janky Spanky, Inspector 2-2, and Mr. Angel Southeast Romie Rome—announced recently that he took Hennessy shots before games.



During an interview with FS1's Kristine Leahy, Portis explained that the Hennessy was his pregame turnup.

When asked if he used to down the brown before games, Portis noted: “That’s true,” and then added, “If you’re going out to have a good time, you pregame, right? … It was a turnup. For me, it wasn’t like I was getting drunk. We took one shot,” Yahoo Sports reports.



So far, Portis isn’t making any sense. Hennessy to a common man’s stomach is an impending case of the bubble guts. But, one shot never hurt anybody, which is usually the mantra of every drunken night out in which someone is being dragged to the car like a broken kite.

Portis went on to explain that the shot of Hennessy was better than taking a Toradol shot, which the NFL freely gives out for short-term pain management.

“I wasn’t taking Toradol shots,” Portis said. “I wasn’t doing drugs. It was more of, instead of taking the shot, I’m already in pain. I don’t know a football player that’s not in pain during the season. Especially when you’re a running back, and I’m getting 25 and 30 carries a game.



“For me, it was kind of like this shot, and I’m going out to play. Like this is gonna take the pain away or the fear, or whatever it was. Like now it’s time.”

I don’t have any argument with this theory. The NFL is notorious for hiding players’ pain with medications because those players are commodities. So if Portis wanted to dull his pain with a shot, who am I to judge him?

Besides, one shot never hurt nobody.