Super Bowl champion and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested on Tuesday on the suspicion that he was driving under the influence in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Early Tuesday morning, Lynch was stopped on the Vegas Strip by officers , who concluded that the former NFL player had a little too much to drink and as a result, he was arrested and jailed.

In a tweet, the LVMD said, “The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Blvd) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment.”

Advertisement

They continued, “Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence.

G/O Media may get a commission Exfoliate and Hydrate The Handmade Soap Company Summer skincare

Their Art Deco sugar scrub sloughs off dead skin, and solid body butters, like the grapefruit and May Chang bar with shea butter, smooth everything out. Buy at The Handmade Soap Company Use the promo code AFFIL20 Advertisement

The City of Las Vegas’ Twitter account also shared the booking photo of Lynch when he was taken to a local jail.

Advertisement

A day before his arrest, his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, announced that he was brought on as a special correspondent and will help create and produce creative content for the organization.

As a player, Lynch was known as “Beast Mode” for his aggressive and combative running style. For the first three and a half seasons of his career, he played for the Buffalo Bills; his most successful years were with the Seattle Seahawks.

Advertisement

With Seattle, he was a four-time pro bowler and was named to first team all-pro one season. He was on the team that won Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos. The next year in Super Bowl XLIX, Pete Carrol, infamously decided not to hand the ball off to Lynch at the two-yard line to win the game and instead elected to pass it. The ball was intercepted and the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl.