Former Pro Bowl fullback Le’Ron McClain couldn’t hold it in anymore, so he let the world know that he’s in pain and he needs help.



On Saturday, McClain, 34, who logged minutes with the Baltimore Ravens, San Diego Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs during his seven-year NFL career, took to Twitter to tell his fans and friends that he’s been dealing with head and brain issues that he believes stems from his years of playing football, Sports Illustrated reports.

“Playing fullback since high school. Its takes too fucking much to do anything. My brain is fucking tired,” McClain tweeted, SI reports. “@NFL i need some help with this shit. Dark times and its showing. Fucking help me please!! They dont care I had to get lawyers man!

“Need to tell my story of how my head is crazy and how football did it.... Please someone help me get this out the @NFL puts paperwork in out faces and thats it,” McClain continued. “Yes its programs fuck all that I need help now I need a plan..... Fuck Man. They dont fucking get it man.”

From SI:

McClain also noted that the NFL would be more willing to help him if he were a quarterback suffering from the same symptoms.

“Watch how fast they come to aid if I was som3 QB or anything but no I was fucking fullback that did it all,” he tweeted Saturday. “@NFL I need help and i need the process to speed the fuck up Im about to crash out and its paperwork I dont wanna hear it. Fuck man im done.... Im out.”

Several followers offered McClain an ear if he needed to vent or the number for suicide prevention. McClain later tweeted that he “had a moment but just know Imma fight this thing and block it.” He then admitted Monday morning that he was still struggling.

“Nights like this are the worst..... I cannot sleep... My anxiety is up... real talk im a fucking mess,” he wrote. “Like whats wrong with me man. Come on bro!!!! Smh...... Please just Pray for me! GodWinz GodWinz!!!!!!!”



SI notes that McClain was a “fourth-round pick of the Ravens in 2007 out of Alabama. He played four seasons in Baltimore before spending the last three years of his career with the Chiefs and Chargers.”

He would make the “Pro Bowl in 2008 and 2009 and recorded a career 1,310 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns before retiring in 2014,” SI reports.