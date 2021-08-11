Former NCAA track champion Cameron Burrell, the son of Olympic gold medalists Leroy Burrell and Michelle Finn-Burrell, died Monday at 26 years old.

Yahoo Sports reports that while attending the University of Houston from 2013 to 2018, Burrell was the 2018 NCAA 100-meter champion. Additionally, he anchored the Cougars’ 4x100 relay team that won an NCAA championship that same year. Prior to dominating track and field at the collegiate level, he helped the U.S. 4x100 relay team win gold at the World Junior Championships in 2012. Then, at the 2018 Athletics World Cup, he won gold for Team USA running anchor in the 4x100 relay. At the 2019 World Relays, he won silver in the same event.

A cause of death has not been announced, but the university says it will share more information once it’s made available.

“My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night,” Leroy, head coach of Houston’s track and field program, wrote in a statement on Tuesday. “We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends.”

Aside from his parents’ success in track and field, People reports that his aunt, long jumper Dawn Burrell, is also an Olympian; as is his godfather, legendary sprinter Carl Lewis.

“We are devastated by the unexpected passing of alumnus Cameron Burrell,” the University of Houston wrote in a statement. “We offer our sincerest condolences and support to the Burrell family and all who knew him, including Cameron’s many friends, coaches and teammates.”

We at The Root extend our sincerest condolences to Cameron’s friends and family during this time.



