Former NBA point guard Mike Bibby is being accused of sexually assaulting a high school teacher at the Arizona school where he coaches basketball.



According to the Arizona Republic, a female teacher claims that Bibby—the number two pick in the 1998 draft who is now the the head coach of the boys basketball team at Shadow Mountain High School—grabbed her and then pulled her into his car where he proceeded to grind up on her. The woman claims that the incident happened in February 2017. She filed a restraining order against him in February 2019.

Bibby, 40, denies all of the allegations against him.

The Republic notes that Bibby is being investigated by the Phoenix Police Department. The Paradise Valley School District has also launched an internal investigation.



“I can say with pretty much certainty this alleged incident didn’t happen and that will be shown down the road,” Donald Harris, Bibby’s lawyer, told the Arizona Republic.

“Michael Bibby did not participate in a sexual assault of any way, shape or form that was alleged by this lady two years ago.”



Because the school was recently made aware of the allegations, Bibby, who has been with the school for six years, recently led the Shadow Mountain team to its fourth consecutive title.

Bibby spent 14 seasons in the NBA playing with the Vancouver Grizzles, New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks.