Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Legal

Mississippi ‘Goon Squad’ Faces Consequences for Torturing, Sexually Assaulting Black Men

These cops thought they were above the law and found out they weren't.

By
Noah A. McGee
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023.
Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023.
Photo: HG Biggs (AP)

Warning: This article contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers.

Watch
A Simple Ponytail Hack For The Summer While The Silk Press Is On Pause
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Jordan & Preston From Summer House: Martha's Vineyard Tell All In a Game of Superlatives
Yesterday
My Hip-Hop Story: OutKast’s Big Boi On His Musical Influences Growing Up
Wednesday 11:52AM

Would you look at that? Police officers are actually facing consequences for the crimes they commit against Black people.

Advertisement

On Thursday, six former Mississippi police pleaded guilty to federal charges for brutally torturing and sexually assaulting two Black men in January, according to CNN.

The group of officers coined themselves “The Goon Squad,” since they were known for unlawfully using excessive force against citizens and not reporting it to their superiors. The charges they pleaded guilty to include conspiracy against rights, deprivation of rights under color of law, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and obstruction of justice.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The officers charged include Hunter Elward, Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton, Christian Dedmon, Daniel Opdyke, and Joshua Hartfield. The officer facing the most serious of charges is Former Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputy Elward, who was charged with the discharge of a firearm.

These officers were only investigated after their victims filed civil rights lawsuits in federal court. The victims, Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker recall six white officers entering their home in January without a warrant and brutally torturing them for more than two hours.

Advertisement

In a press conference last month to announce their $400 million lawsuit against the officers, both victims say they were involved in a failed drug raid that changed their lives forever.

Once the group of six officers entered their home without a warrant, the officers handcuffed them both while they were hounded with racial slurs. Then, they began kicking, punching, and tasing them for absolutely no damn reason as they were already restrained.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, it only gets worse.

Both Jenkins and Parker were “water tortured” to try and get a confession out of them. Then, when the officers searched the home and found multiple sex toys, they went on to horrifically sexually assault the two men, forcing them to get naked and shower together.

Advertisement

That’s when Officer Elward got into a heated confrontation with Jenkins and shoved his gun in his mouth and shot him.

The reason why there’s no video? All the officers involved knowingly turned their body cameras off and stole all video equipment from the victims’ apartment to ensure that nothing was recorded.

Advertisement

If that doesn’t scream, “We need to go to jail for a long time,” I don’t know what does.

Along with the federal charges, the six former offices also face serious state charges relating to the torturing incident.

Advertisement

In a press release, Attorney General Lynn Finch announced that each of the six officers is charged with “aggravated assault, home invasion, obstruction of justice/hindering prosecution in the first degree, and conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice/hinder Prosecution.

According to CNN, they are expected to plead guilty on August 14 as a part of a deal that was already negotiated.