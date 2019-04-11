Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, thief of migrant children, is going to have a tough time finding a new job because she was the head of the migrant baby stealing program and people outside the Trump administration don’t like baby stealing!



According to the Atlantic, folks close to Nielsen say that in normal situations people who leave high-profile positions like DHS secretary have their pick of other private-sector jobs.

But not a migrant baby stealer.

“She’s going to have a real challenge getting on boards,” one GOP operative familiar with Nielsen’s team, told the Atlantic.



Raw Story notes that even before Nielsen’s forced resignation, her connection to Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy (a.k.a. baby stealing) was going to have the upper elite turning their noses up at her.

“It was like, ‘We’re going to get hung with this,’” the operative said. “So they were thinking even then, ‘What does she do after this?’”

One former senior White House official told the Atlantic that Nielsen is the Outbreak monkey that no one wants around.

“Family separations make her completely and totally unhirable,” the ex-official said. “I mean, major companies will face employee or shareholder protests over hiring any high-profile Trump person. But for someone who oversaw that debacle, holy crap—it’d be insane.”

The ex-GOP operative noted that although Republicans “almost always have a tougher time landing sexy corporate posts” after leaving their respective administrations, Trump’s putrid administration “has just exacerbated that to such an insane degree.”

A current Trump campaign official noted that because she didn’t leave the Trump administration on good terms that also doesn’t bode well for the former baby stealer.

“Her perceived disloyalty and lack of alignment with her principals will be more damaging,” the campaign official told the Atlantic.