On Thursday, the president of the United States mocked former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe because the president of the United States was the kid in gym class who didn’t want to change in front of other boys, and now he’s president of the United States.

Because the president uses his Russia-given position to sit atop the food chain, he uses all mediums to berate all who go against him. The president was upset to learn McCabe had opened a probe into whether President Trump had obstructed justice when he fired then-FBI head James Comey amid the Russia investigation.

From The Hill:

In a string of morning tweets, Trump wrote that the “disgraced” McCabe “pretends to be a ‘poor little Angel’ when in fact he was a big part of the Crooked Hillary Scandal & the Russia Hoax” and “a puppet for Leakin’ James Comey.” The president added that an internal watchdog report that was used to justify McCabe’s ouster was “devastating.” The report found that McCabe had a “lack of candor” with investigators looking into FBI leaks about its probe into the Clinton Foundation during the 2016 presidential race. “McCabe is a disgrace to the FBI and a disgrace to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” the president wrote.

During an excerpt of an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes, which dropped Thursday, McCabe claimed Justice Department officials were super-concerned about Trump’s push to oust Comey from the FBI’s top spot and kicked around the idea of invoking the 25th Amendment to boot Trump out of office.

McCabe also noted that he had investigators looking into whether Trump was under Moscow’s influence. The Hill notes that while both claims had been speculated by the media, it was the first time McCabe had spoken publicly and on the record.

Instead of tweeting, it might be nice if the president focus all his attention on preventing another government shutdown as the deadline to get a deal signed ends at midnight Friday. We all know that the president has trouble reading, so that means aides will be working long hours reading the big words to him.