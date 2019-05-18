Photo: screenshot YouTube

Keanon Lowe, a former wide receiver at the University of Oregon, is being praised for making one of the most important tackles of his life.

On Friday Lowe, who currently works as an athletics coach and security guard at Parkrose High School in Portland, wrestled an armed gunman to the ground before any shots were fired on campus. No one was injured in the incident.



About 10 minutes before the end of class, 18 year old Angel Granados Dias, who is reported to be a senior student at Parkrose appeared in a classroom doorway in a black trench coat. According to classmates detailing the harrowing scene to The Oregonian/OregonLive, Dias pulled out a gun from beneath his coat; but he didn’t aim the weapon.



Students fled out the back door. “As I was running, I was just like, Lord don’t let this be it,” another student recounted.



The assailant was taken into custody, and there are currently no other suspects.



“I’m just happy everyone was OK,” Lowe said as he walked out of the school about four hours after the incident, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive. “I’m happy I was able to be there for the kids and for the community.”



The school was evacuated and a nearby middle school was on lock-down for several hours as the investigation and campus security took place.



Dias is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Multnomah County Circuit Court at 2 p.m. Monday.

