Photo: LiveNation

Michelle Obama will be hitting the road this November to promote her highly anticipated new memoir, Becoming. The 10-city book tour will kick off in Obama’s hometown of Chicago, before hitting stops at major cities across the country, including Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Dallas, and Detroit.

Obama announced the news on her social media channels, including this Facebook video in which our #ForeverFirstLady looks a little bit like that Auntie who loves doing Facebook Lives (except that Auntie is BFF’s with Beyoncé).

Her accompanying caption captures the essence of her book—and the essence of the person who captivated America when she began stumping for her husband on the campaign trail in 2007 (seems like a lifetime ago, right?).

Obama lists her “stats”: from the South Side of Chicago. A Princeton and Harvard grad. A mother, daughter, sister and wife. A lawyer, nonprofit leader, hospital executive, and—of course—first lady.

“As I’ve written my memoir, Becoming, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about my story, mining it for the kinds of details I’d usually just brush off or even forget about—the narrow taillights of my father’s car, a talk with my mother on a drive home, the heat of my daughter’s forehead when she ran a fever. And in doing so, I’ve realized that those surface-level ‘stats’ don’t really tell my story at all,” Obama writes.



“This fall, I’d like to share that fuller story with all of you on my book tour,” she says. “It’s the story of my humdrum plainness, my tiny victories, my lasting bruises, my ordinary hopes and worries. It’s the story of who I am, truly, and I’m proud of it—blemishes and all.”

Tickets for the book tour go on sale next Friday, Sept. 21 at 10:00 am through Ticketmaster—you can also hop onto Obama’s official book tour website for more info. Becoming is available on November 13.

Check out the full list of dates below (yes, she will be speaking in arenas, because, c’mon, it’s Michelle Obama):

BECOMING: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION WITH MICHELLE OBAMA DATES:

Tuesday, Nov. 13: Chicago, Ill., at the United Center

Thursday, Nov. 15: Los Angeles, Calif., at the Forum

Saturday, Nov. 17: Washington, DC, at the Capital One Arena

Saturday, Nov. 24: Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

Thursday, Nov. 29: Philadelphia, Penn., at Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, Dec. 1: Brooklyn, NY, at Barclays Center

Tuesday, Dec. 11: Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesar’s Arena

Thursday, Dec. 13: Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center Arena

Friday, Dec. 14: San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center

Monday, Dec. 17: Dallas, TX., at American Airlines Center



