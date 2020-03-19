For God So Loved the World That He Gave Us NBA League Pass, NFL Game Pass for Free During the Coronapocalypse

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets celebrates after a basket during their game against the Toronto Raptors at the Toyota Center on February 21, 2015 in Houston, Texas. Photo : Scott Halleran ( Getty Images )

I believe it was the great poet laureate Talib Kweli who once said, “Life without knowledge is death in disguise.” And while that might hold true, there are plenty of black men scattered throughout Trump’s America and the rest of the world who feel the exact same way without access to professional sports.

Thankfully, our prayers have been answered—kinda—because while professional leagues throughout the globe remain suspended indefinitely in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the NBA and NFL are encouraging social distancing by giving fans free access to NBA League Pass until April 22 and NFL Game Pass until May 31.



Cue the confetti.



For hoops heads, this means we can watch every single game that’s already been played this season, either in its entirety or as a condensed replay, as well as a dope selection of classic ass games. So if you’re like me and have missed one too many games of players like Trae Young or Devin Booker wrecking shit all season because they’re trapped on lame-ass teams, now’s the time to receive your blessing and catch up.



And if football is your ministry, NFL Game Pass gives you commercial-free access to broadcast replays from 2009-2019, including preseason and playoff games, as well as each Super Bowl matchup within that time frame. You can also watch condensed versions of all of the above, film sessions with analysts like Brian Baldinger and Ron Jaworski, and a wide assortment of award-winning specials and shows like the always entertaining Hard Knocks, A Football Life, and NFL Total Access.

With the NBA and NFL doing their parts to lift our spirits in the middle of such an unprecedented crisis, I’m gonna need other pro leagues like the UFC and MLB to follow suit.

Though MLB is offering free copies of its newly-released video game, MLB The Show 20.

Which...counts as something, I guess.

Go here to sign up for NFL Game Pass and here to partake in NBA League Pass—each for the low, low cost of free99.



You’re welcome. And stay safe!