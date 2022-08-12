The police body cam footage from the arrest of former NFL player Marshawn Lynch has been released. The former all-pro running back was arrested on Tuesday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence in Las Vegas.

The footage shows officers questioning Lynch as he’s leaned back in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. It appears that officers were asking him to get out of the car but the former NFL player refused. One of the wheels from the car he was sleeping in was also missing.

When one officer asked, “Is this your car?” Lynch shook his head. When asked “whose car is it” Lynch put his hands up as if to say “I don’t know.”

The officers continued to ask Lynch to step out of the car and Lynch continued to not do so, asking why he even had to leave his vehicle. Eventually, officers told him that he was, “obstructing an investigation” and reached into the car and grabbed him by his sweatshirt.

Officers threw the Super Bowl Champion to the ground and ordered him to “Roll over. Hands behind your back. No more games today.” Police can be heard saying that the ex-Seahawks player smelled like alcohol.

Lynch was then transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence. Did the former superstar running back deserve to be dragged out of the car?

In a statement, Richard A. Schonfeld and David Z. CHesnoff, Lynch’s attorneys, said, according to TMZ, “Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI. Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation. We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support.”

Just a day before his arrest, his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, announced that he was brought on as a special correspondent and will help create and produce creative content for the organization.

