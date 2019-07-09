Photo: Vivien Killilea (Getty Images)

It was supposed to be a fun game of basketball for charity and then things got serious.



Real serious.

Shortly after the game began—for some reason, maybe it was machismo, maybe it was because he plays pickup games when he’s not training for a fight—Floyd Mayweather Jr. decided he was going to seriously guard street-ball legend Bone Collector.

First rule of basketball:

Never seriously guard anyone with a basketball nickname. If you get on the court and hear someone call the guy you’re guarding by a basketball-inspired nickname, back up. In fact, back all the way up.

I once played against a guy named “Balls On Your Forehead” and I couldn’t figure out if it was because he jumped so high or some other reason but, either way, I backed up. Way up.*

Nevertheless, Money Mayweather being Money Mayweather—which is another way of saying that he’s forgotten that this isn’t his sport and that he’s 42 years old now and therefore, shouldn’t be tightly guarding someone named Bone Collector—decided to D-up the street god during a $50K Charity Challenge celeb hoops game at UCLA on Monday. He got laid out.

According to TMZ Sports, it started with Bone Collector setting Money up for the fall. A few preliminary crosses showed that Mayweather would, in fact, fall for the banana in the tailpipe. At one point, the announcers can be heard yelling, “Don’t do yourself like this Money! Don’t do this to yourself!”

And then it happens...down goes Mayweather!

The crowd went ape shit and Floyd was left on the hardwood wondering how he got there and Bone Collector finished him off by hitting the shot.

When Mayweather was asked why he tried to tightly guard a man with a basketball nickname that implied he was going to punch the boxer’s ankles in the face, Mayweather noted that he wanted the challenge.

Yeah, well he got it, and hopefully, this is the last time we see Mayweather getting up off his back.

Watch the TKO below: