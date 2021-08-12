I recently had a heated argument with a friend who described Jordan Peele’s award-winning documentary Get Out as a horror movie about a white family trying to kill a Black man.

Advertisement

“Well, they weren’t trying to kill him,” I objected. “They were trying to steal his brain. If his brain is alive, he’s not dead.” But, in her opinion, if someone found a corpse with a missing brain, they’d say they found a “dead body.” After a brief back-and-forth, we agreed to disagree. However, we reached one conclusion about the family of brain thieves—their actions proved that they didn’t care if the main character died.

I think we can all agree that Ron DeSantis doesn’t care if his constituents die.

That is not an opinion; it is a conclusion. If you and Ron DeSantis were walking in a rainstorm and he intentionally knocked your umbrella to the ground, you should assume he doesn’t care if you get wet. If you were in a house that was on fire and discovered that DeSantis had nailed all the doors shut, it is reasonable to believe Ron DeSantis wants you to burn. But, to be fair, none of these examples are analogous to what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing to Floridians.

Ron DeSantis isn’t just refusing to protect the citizens of Florida from a deadly pandemic, he is spitting on them during a rainstorm. He is dousing their burning homes with gasoline, a nd he is currently in charge of the worst COVID outbreak in the country.

Ron DeSantis is not good at his job.

The only way any reasonable person could conclude that DeSantis was an even remotely competent governor was if his goal was to kill people.

G/O Media may get a commission White Waffle Hooded Henley Buy for $47 at JACHS NY Use the promo code SMR40

According to the New York Times’ COVID tracker, the Sunshine State currently has more new COVID cases, more hospitalizations per day and more deaths per day than any other state or territory in the nation. Since DeSantis became governor, the coronavirus has affected more lives than all of the crimes in the state combined. While Gov. DeStupidest has seen the murder rate rise 14 percent since he took office, COVID has killed 19 times more Floridians than all of the murderers in the state.

To curb this virus-on-human violence, DeSantis has enacted a number of measures that defy all logic. He pushed misinformation by informing residents that COVID-19 was no worse than the flu. As schools around the state prepare to open, he threatened to pull funding from school districts and school superintendents who support mask mandates. Of course, schools could just ameliorate the impact of children catching COVID by implementing distance learning, But Gov. DeSimpleton banned them from doing so. Then he offered to give taxpayer money to private schools if parents wanted to send their children to schools that rejected CDC protocols.

Advertisement

Or maybe he hasn’t been filled in on all this COVID nonsense. When reporters asked why the federal government had to pitch in and offer medical equipment to the state’s overflowing hospitals, DeSantis claimed he had no idea what they were talking about. Apparently, he had no idea that healthcare workers were in desperate need of the specific type of devices the DeSantis administration refers to as “stuff.”

CNN reports:



A health administration official confirms the Strategic National Stockpile sent 200 ventilators and 100 high-flow nasal cannula kits to the state of Florida “earlier this week.” The SNS sends equipment when it receives requests from states and their health departments, according to the official. Despite that, DeSantis told reporters Tuesday that he was unaware of the request for the medical supplies. “I would honestly doubt that that’s true, but I’ll look because we have a lot of stuff that we stockpiled over the last year and a half through the Department of Emergency Management,” DeSantis said when asked by a reporter about a request from the state for the additional supplies.

Advertisement

Of course, the COVID King claims he is just looking out for the liberty and freedom of his constituents. However, the ones who have managed to keep themselves alive despite his every effort to expedite their deaths have given him a 49 percent negative approval rating, according to a recent poll. Only 51 percent of white Floridians gave him a positive mark in the survey while the governor was below 50 percent among Black, Asian and Hispanic voters.

Even worse, the same poll shows that voters would rather elect Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) than Gov. DeSuperspreader to serve as the next governor of the state. In 2018, DeSantis squeaked by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum by 32,463 votes—less than half of one percent of people who voted in the statewide election. But more than 40,167 of Floridians have since died from COVID, more than 99 percent of whom were over the age of 18. Eighty-one percent of Florida’s COVID deaths are over the age of 65 and 51 percent were white, the two strongest constituencies among DeSantis voters, according to Associated Press VoteCast exit polling.

Advertisement

DeVirus voters are literally dying faster than everyone else!

DeSantis’ actions defy all political, scientific or medical logic. So why would he repeatedly push his pro-virus position on his residents? Whose side is he on? There’s only one logical answer to this question. But instead of telling you what you already know, I’d rather offer a bit of sage advice to the Floridians who are stuck in Ron’s DeSunken Place.

Advertisement

Get.

Out.

.