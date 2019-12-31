Florida Teen's Train Death Ruled a Suicide

Screenshot : CNN

Seventeen-year-old football star Bryce Gowdy, who was set to attend Georgia Tech, died early Monday after he was struck by a freight train in his hometown, Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Today, the Broward County Medical Examiner’s office ruled his death a suicide, CNN reports.

The county sheriff’s office said it “responded at about 4 a.m. to a call about a freight train striking a pedestrian,” USA Today reports. Paramedics drove Gowdy’s body to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead.

Gowdy was a four-star football recruit from Deerfield Beach High who had announced his commitment to Georgia Tech in July. He was expected to start classes at the university Monday.



In fact, his last tweet celebrated his decision by showcasing a picture of his family with a caption that read, “Family matters, can’t wait to get to the ATL soon!”

After learning about the incoming wide receiver’s death, Georgia Tech posted a statement:



“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce’s passing,” Georgia Tech football head coach Geoff Collins said. “Bryce and his family will always be a part of the Georgia Tech football family.”

Photo : Georgia Tech University

Fans followed suit, praising the late teen and offering their condolences on Twitter.

One fan wrote: “I can’t even process the gravity of this loss to the young man’s family and friends. My heart breaks for them and I’m literally sick to my stomach reading the news of his loss. May God rest his soul.”

Gowdy’s family has started a GoFundMe account to pay for funeral expenses. We will keep them in our thoughts and prayers as they grieve and celebrate the life of a young man whose life ended prematurely.

If you are thinking about harming yourself, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433; help is available 24 hours a day.

