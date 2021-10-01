One day, God was walking on the soft grass of an abandoned field. He was wearing his usual all white Air Force 1s, when he stepped in what he knew was dog shit. With nothing to clean his shoe, he tossed the shoe into a nearby empty lot and thus Florida was born.



Sadly, Florida has never recovered, and to prove it, they elected Gov. Ron DeSantis, and while meth users, aka Floridians, were hoping that DeScumBag was going to run for president in 2024, turns out that he’s having too much fun ruining Florida, which is virtually impossible, and apparently he’s become the lone crusader to fight off the enemy that is Critical Race Theory. No, seriously.



On Wednesday, DeAntiVax noted that he won’t be running for the White House because he’ll be busy making sure “people are not supporting Critical Race Theory.”



Of course, DeFuckIsWrongWithThisGuy made this comment during an interview with the Fox News host Sean Hannity.



“I’m not considering anything beyond doing my job. We got a lot of stuff going on in Florida. I’m going to be running for reelection next year,” DeSantis said after being asked if he’s considering running for president in 2024, Business Insider reports.



“We are also working on a lot of things in the state beyond the governor’s race. We got school-board races,” DeSantis added. “I want to make sure people are not supporting critical race theory, making sure that parents have the ability to send their kid to school the way they want to.”



DeSantis is fucked and he knows it. For some reason, maybe God or bad drugs, the people of Florida haven’t been pleased with DeHeadUpHisAss’s response to COVID-19 and his polling numbers have suffered.



From Politico:



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been untouchable for the past year as he commanded the Republican culture wars to become heir apparent to Donald Trump. The latest coronavirus surge is starting to change that. Covid infection rates continue to climb as the state faces shortages of health care staff, morgue space and even oxygen for patients. About 16,000 people are hospitalized. Child infection rates have shot up. School districts — even in Republican strongholds — have rebelled against DeSantis’ anti-mask mandates. And cruise lines are resisting DeSantis’ vaccine passport ban. Even his recent poll numbers are slipping.

Some news sites note that he’s fallen some 14 percent in polls that address his handling of COVID-19.

But DeWorstGovernor needs an enemy, and if it isn’t going to be fighting to keep masks off kids faces and vaccines out of adults immune systems, then I guess it’s going to be CRT. According to Business Insider, “Critical race theory, at its core, looks back at how racism and discrimination in American history still affect the country in the present. It has become a point of contention with the GOP, and DeSantis has described it as the teaching of a ‘false history’ that would ‘denigrate the Founding Fathers.’”



DeTrumpLight was supposed to be an heir apparent to pick up the white supremacy tiki torch that Trump left behind, and now it’s not so clear that he’s a lock for a second term as Florida’s governor—p roving that life comes at you fast. Good thing he’s got CRT to fight against.





