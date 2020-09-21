Florida Gov. Just Made It Easy for Drivers to Run Over Black Lives Matter Protesters

Photo : SAUL LOEB ( Getty Images )

If the Devil hawked a loogie and that mound of phlegm grew feet and arms it would be Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He might be the only man in politics who is literally dumber than Trump.



Trust me, I know exactly what I’m saying.



In a move that can only be called “Am I doing it right, Daddy?” DeSantis just introduced legislation that will make peaceful protesting more difficult because he wants nothing more than a pat on his head from someone, anyone, in the Trump administration.

From Politico:



DeSantis told reporters during a news briefing at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office the bill would charge protesters with felonies for damaging property and inflicting injuries, as well as sentence them to mandatory jail time for hitting a law enforcement officer. The bill, which state lawmakers will consider during next year’s legislative session, would also bar protesters who commit crimes from receiving state benefits or working for the state. “We’re not going to go down the road that other places have gone,” DeSantis said. “If you do it, and you know that a ton of bricks will rain down on you, then I think people will think twice about engaging in this type of conduct.”

The bill would also allow drivers to no longer be liable for injuries or death caused in fleeing to safety from a mob. Yep, you read that correctly. Oh, and if you organize or fund a protest that happens to turn violent because armed men with gas masks and weapons are there and paid for with tax dollars, then you could be charged with RICO liability—yes, the infamous mob law that argues that an individual is a part of a corrupt organization.



Despite the majority of protests being peaceful, DeSantis and his father President Trump have insisted that the problem isn’t the police killings of unarmed Black people but rather the senseless murders of statues and property.



DeSantis’ fuckboi bill would also “block Florida localities that defund police from receiving state grants,” Politico reports.



“If you own a business and someone is looting your business, you’re going to call law enforcement,” Simpson said. “They deserve the backing to the fullest extent of the law.”



This further proves the widely held belief that America loves everything but Black lives.