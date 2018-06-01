Photo: Gerardo Mora (Getty Images)

A Florida deputy was suspended for a whole 40 hours after being caught on bodycam footage using the n-word during a break-in investigation that involved his own vehicle.



Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Di Orsini’s Jeep was the victim of a break-in this week, and as Di Orsini was inspecting the video, he stated that it smelled like “fucking dirty niggers in my fucking car.” (Maybe Di Orsini took some Ambien the night before and woke up racist, too?) Di Orsini’s comments were captured by the bodycam of a fellow officer at the scene.

According to CBS 12, Di Orsini stated during the internal-affairs investigation that he’d let his emotions get the best of him. “He said his emotions got the better of him and he realizes he represents PBSO while in uniform and this behavior would not continue,” the report stated.

In response to his racist outbursts, he received a 40-hour suspension and was ordered to take Starbucks’ anti-bias diversity training, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office stated:



The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to the highest standards and never forgets about its duty to preserve the public’s trust. Allegations of inappropriate behavior, criminal or otherwise, are taken very seriously.

Way to go on keeping a racist on the police force!