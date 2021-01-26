Florida Cop Fired Over Racism and Support for Capitol Riot...and Because Bigots Never Learn to Delete Their Facebook

Photo : Nick Starichenko ( Shutterstock )

Here’s a question: Why don’t cops just quit their jobs if they don’t like them?

I ask this because in 2021—and after dozens upon ka-gillions of reports have been published about cops, educators, firefighters, government officials and other public servants losing their jobs over bigoted and otherwise disturbing social media content—a cop just got himself fired because he couldn’t just be a racist domestic terrorism advocate in private. H e had to post his Klan-ish nonsense on Facebook. So, I figure some of these people have to be doing this on purpose because they feel the need to go out with a white supremacist bang rather than submit a simple notice of resignation.

In today’s episode of Pig Slip...Sorry, I Mean Pink Slip, the apparently unhinged now-former police officer in—*checks notes even though I definitely didn’t need to*—Florida was fired after posting several comments in support of the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol as well as comments and memes condemning and mocking the Black Lives Matter movement. (So basically, he got fired for being a garden-variety right-winger while possessing a gun and badge. Damn, 2021, I see you.)

The Kissimmee Police Department says it verified 30 screenshots of Facebook posts made by Officer Andrew Johnson in support of Capitol riots and Trump and disparaging the Black Lives Matter movement. Johnson’s Facebook page appears to have been deleted, but according to screenshots of the posts the department said it verified, he also shared his views on abortion, gun rights and athletes kneeling during the National Anthem. In apparent response to the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, Johnson wrote: “The silent majority will rise!! Day one of the Revolutionary War!! Hang on, it’s only just begun.” Johnson’s cover photo was, for a time, a Trump 2020 logo. He also expressed that he doubted the veracity of the 2020 election results. In one post, Johnson shared a meme on his Facebook page with the words “BLM Activists in Wisconsin paint street mural in support of Jacob Blake,” emblazoned next to a photo of a handicapped parking spot.

At first, I didn’t get the handicapped parking spot thing, and then I remembered that Blake’s wounds left him paralyzed from the waist down and I thought: “Ahhh, so Johnson is a racist and ableist supporter of police brutality and treasonous insurrection. Somewhere someone is playing KKK Cop Bingo and is now turning in their scorecard for a $40 Walmart gift card. Speaking of cards...

Johnson also reportedly posted the kind of comment that conservatives think is clever but is really like if Ben Shapiro ghost-wrote your standup comedy routine.

“I’m selling my white privilege card...it hasn’t done a damn thing for me,” the post read, NBC reports. “No inheritance, no free college, no free food, no free housing, etc . I may even be willing to do an even trade for a race card. Those seem way more useful and way more widely accepted.”

I’m not sure if Johnson was implying that Black people just be walking down the street, tripping over our Black privilege and falling into free food, college, and housing with his posting of racist and passive-aggressive butthurt, but clearly, he was big mad at his own misunderstanding of what white privilege actually entails. But I don’t educate them, I just let them die mad.

Anyway, according to the Orlando Sentinel, Johnson posted in September that a “Civil War is right around the corner. It’s coming, prepare for it now.” He also shared a meme praising Kyle Rittenhouse that read, “A 17-year-old dropped 3 rioters. What do you think 5 or 6 combatives will do? ” and captioned the post, “I’, sayin...”

Samantha Scarp, a public information officer with the Kissimmee Police Department, confirmed to NBC that Johnson—who definitely thought Kissimmee was shorthand for “Kiss me, I’m racist AF” (I’m not making that up. OK, yes I am...but it’s true.)—was fired earlier this month.

So, a law enforcement officer celebrates lawlessness as long as it’s not the negro lawlessness he no doubt associates with BLM. It’s not surprising. I’m just saying if Robert E. PDee wanted to quit his cop job so he could take up arms in the next civil wa r (or weird racist wypipo rebellion), he could have just said so.