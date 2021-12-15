Rapper Flavor Flav is “grateful to be alive” after narrowly escaping death when a giant boulder hit the side of his car on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Per Page Six, the “Fight the Power” rapper was driving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles in the rain when a giant boulder came tumbling off the side of a cliff in La Tuna Canyon. After losing control for a bit, he was eventually able to pull over on the side of the road. According to Flav’s rep, if he had gone just a few feet in the other direction, the boulder collision might have killed him.

The rep also confirmed that the rapper’s car was completely totaled and another driver who witnessed the incident also pulled over to see if the “Bring the Noise” artist was OK.

“Thank God he survived and is OK, although [he’s] a bit emotionally shaken up,” his rep said. Flav himself also put out a statement, saying only: “God is good, I came very close to death but is super grateful to be alive.”

While it’s unclear what business Flav had in Las Vegas, back in October, we told you that the entertainer was arrested in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident in Henderson, Nev. He was taken into custody on October 5 for allegedly poking the claimant’s nose, grabbing her, throwing her down and grabbing a phone out her hand. According to the city attorney, the Public Enemy rapper was officially charged with a “misdemeanor battery constituting domestic violence.”

G/O Media may get a commission Save $12 Champion Women's Powerblend Logo Hoodie Cozy up

This slim-cut sweatshirt is offered in a variety of bold hues for maximum style and comfort in one. Buy for $38 at Macy's

Now it seems that those charges have been dropped, according to Rolling Stone. It seems Flav pleaded no contest to a “misdemeanor coercion charge” after admitting to grabbing the cell phone and agreeing to pay $640 in fines earlier this month.

“The domestic violence charge against Mr. William Drayton, aka Flavor Flav, was dismissed,” Flav’s attorney David Chesnoff said. “Mr. Drayton acknowledged the non-violent act of grabbing a phone during the incident in question, a misdemeanor, and the case was closed by the Court. Mr. Drayton and his family are grateful to bring an amicable close to this matter and appreciate everyone’s support as he continues his one-year journey of sobriety.”