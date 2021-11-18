It was hot; iron cast skillet hot. And God was at a cookout going crazy on the deviled eggs. Maybe because they had paprika sprinkled on the top, or maybe he was trying to prove something to the devil by eating all of the eggs named after him, but at one point, onlookers began chanting “Go! Go! Go!” as God began stuffing his face. In total, he ate some 126 deviled eggs. The crowd went nuts, God waved them off like a champion does then he wandered out into an open patch of land and vomited.



Thus, Florida was born.

Ever since that day, Florida and Texas have been in a full-on fight to determine which is the most deplorable state, and ever since electing Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, Florida has been winning. Like winning winning.

For some reason, mostly because he’s Nestor’s fake father (You know Nestor, the intern Gaetz adopted but who totally has a real father) Gaetz not only believes that Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty of fatally shooting two Black Lives Matter protesters, he wants to give him a fucking job.

In an interview with Newsmax aka Lil Fox News on Wednesday, Gaetz opened the apparatus he uses to kiss former President Trump’s ass to defend Rittenhouse, “saying he deserved a “not guilty” verdict even as a 12-person jury continues to deliberate the verdict,” Business Insider reports.

“He deserves a not guilty verdict, and I sure hope he gets it because you know what, Kyle Rittenhouse would probably make a pretty good congressional intern,” Gaetz said. “We may reach out to him and see if he’d be interested in helping the country in additional ways.”

From Business Insider:

Meanwhile, Gaetz might want to worry about his own backyard considering he is the subject of a DOJ investigation into whether he paid underage girls for sex.

Has anyone talked with Nestor?



