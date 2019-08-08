The Range Lots of people have opinions, but very few have the range. So The Root is bringing people together who do to discuss what's trending and why it matters.

It’s been five years since Mike Brown, an unarmed teen from Ferguson, Mo., was shot and killed by Darren Wilson, a white police officer.

Ahead of the anniversary, I brought together three experts who tackle the issues of police brutality and anti-racism in their daily work to discuss what has—and hasn’t—changed in the half a decade since the Ferguson protests.

In the latest for our panel series, The Range, I’m joined by David Johns, executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition; Chivona Newsome, co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York; and Elie Mystal, executive editor at Above the Law. In the clip above, our panelists sound off on the media portrayal of Mike Brown and the Ferguson protests.

Watch the full conversation below where the experts discuss Black Lives Matter, what justice for black people should look like in a white supremacist world and whether or not policing as a whole should be abolished.