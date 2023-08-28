Five Things You Didn't Know About The Original March on Washington

Tens of thousands descended upon the National Mall for the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. Decades earlier, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in that same spot.

Everyone has heard King’s speech, but more than a few things about this iconic day have slipped through the history books. Here are the five things you probably didn’t know about the original March on Washington:

1. Martin Luther King Jr. Almost Didn’t Give The Iconic “I Have a Dream Speech.”

That’s right! The iconic “I Have a Dream” speech almost didn’t happen. According to multiple sources, King had actually prepared a different speech entirely for the event.

However, as he spoke, Gospel Singer Mahalia Jackson shouted, “Tell them about the dream, Martin.” At her prompting, King is said to have improvised his address into arguably the most well-known speech in American history.

2. Harry Belafonte Played a Major Role In the March

The late Harry Belafonte was more than just a critically acclaimed actor. Belafonte was instrumental in getting Hollywood stars, including Marlon Brando, to come to the March on Washington.

3. The March on Washington Is Only Half of the Name

Today, we’ve mostly forgotten the longer title of the famous march. But the event was actually called the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Organizers like King were clear that racial justice and economic justice were deeply interconnected issues that needed to be addressed by the Civil Rights Movement.

4. An Openly Gay Black Man Organized The March

The original March on Washington might not have happened without the work of Bayard Rustin. Although A. Phillip Randolph came up with the idea for the March on Washington, he tasked Rustin with putting the march together. Rustin, an openly gay civil rights leader, planned the march, which was undeniably a massive success.

5. Black Women Were Mostly Excluded From the Podium

Although Black women were heavily involved in the planning of the march, they weren’t given much airtime. According to the National Women’s History Museum, male civil rights leaders declined to give women key speaking roles at the march. The absence of women at the original march was noted by one of the speakers this year.

“I was eight years old at the original March, and only one woman was allowed to speak,” said Pamela Mays McDonald, “Now look at how many women are on the podium today.”