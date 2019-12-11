First Rocky, Now Thanos: We Are Being Governed by Evil Richie Rich

Photo : Olivier Douliery ( Getty Images )

For those that don’t know, or aren’t old enough to remember, Richie Rich was a little white kid whose parents were so rich that by default he became the richest kid in America. Sadly, the president of the United States, in his stunted developmental growth is basically the evil version of the 1953 character who was so rich that his middle name was simply a dollar sign. No word on whether Ty Dolla $ign stole his steez.



Despite living a life of opulence and excess, seven-year-old Richie Rich didn’t have access to nuclear weapons or the potential to tweet America into a world war. Sadly, it turns out that the country is being run by a goddamn evil rich 7-year-old.



On Tuesday, President Trump’s campaign tweeted an image of the president’s face superimposed as superhero villain Thanos from the Avengers snapping House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats off the Earth.



“What are we, in junior high school?” Don Lemon asked on CNN Tonight Tuesday. “Like what the hell? What is this? Like what — what? I cannot believe that I’m even having to report this on the news.



“This is crazy,” the anchor continued. “This is literally crazy. Are you people insane? Are you insane? Go ahead, troll the Democrats on Twitter. Do this stupid, silly you-know-what. Play this stupid, juvenile meme game.”



I’ve never written this in my life, in fact I’ve never even thought it but, “Go off Don Lemon. Go off!”



“History won’t record this meme stupid crap, but history will record this,” Lemon added. “The seriousness of what is happening, that today is the day that the House of Representatives in the United States of America introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump, the president of the United States of America, for committing high crimes and misdemeanors. A big deal and lots to discuss.”



The funniest part is that as usual with most of the shit that Trump tries to use to support his continuous campaigning, comic book creator of the Marvel super-villain Thanos isn’t cool with Trump’s campaign using his work.



“After my initial feeling of being violated, seeing that pompous dang fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego, it finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer. How sick is that?” Jim Starlin said in an Instagram post.

“These are sad and strange times we are going through. Fortunately all things, even national nightmares, eventually come to an end,” he added.



And this isn’t the first time the president has approved of his face being superimposed onto a fictional characters image as he’s retweeted himself as Rocky because the president is a goddamn global embarrassment. Seriously, look at this goofy shit!

Luckily for the rest of humanity, Trump doesn’t have access to the other Infinity Stones but that hasn’t stopped South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham from looking up the president’s ass for them.

