Finally, a New Breakthrough in the D4vd Celeste Rivas Death Case

Investigators are closing in on a suspect in the horrific case of a California teenage, Celeste Rivas, found dead inside a Tesla. After months of probing into Texas singer D4vd’s mysterious connection to Rivas, new court documents have finally revealed the main “target” in the case.

We previously told you D4vd has been a central part of the official investigation ever since Rivas’ dismembered body was found inside his abandoned car. Even though the 20-year-old musician hasn’t been arrested, D4vd has faced much public scrutiny. Things got even more complicated once an investigative grand jury moved to call members of D4vd’s friends and family to testify.

At least two witnesses have appeared before the same Texas court. D4vd’s best friend, Neo Langston, gave his testimony on Feb. 4. TMZ reported the president of D4vd’s touring company, Robert Morgenroth, also testified.

D4vd’s family originally refused to come to court, with his father Dawud Burke, even fighting the summons in a Texas court which led to portions of several court documents being made public for the first time.

The recent court filings name D4vd as a “target” of the jury’s investigation. It also confirmed D4vd could be facing one count of murder in connection to the Rivas case, E! News reported. A prosecutor wrote that D4vd “may be involved in having committed the following criminal offenses against the laws of the State of California, to wit: One count of murder.”

It’s important to note that despite D4vd being named a suspect, no charges or official indictments have been brought forth. His lawyers — one of which is Blair Berk, the criminal defense attorney who famously represented Harvey Weinstein — previously said D4vd has been cooperating with police, but new reports suggests the singer is trying to tightening up ship in light of the ongoing case.

D4vd also faced backlash after transferring two property deeds to his mother in October. One of the days he made the changes coincided with the police search of his Los Angeles rental home, where heavy machinery, tools and a deep freezer were discovered. He has not publicly spoken out after Rivas’ discovery.

The unsealed court documents are the latest development in the mysterious case which even the internet has become obsessed with. If you’ll remember, we told you Rivas’ body was found last September after she had gone missing months prior. Her death has still not been ruled a homicide.

Rivas was remembered by family as a “beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend,” according to a GoFundMe fundraiser. The campaign has raised almost $25,000 of a $28,000 goal.