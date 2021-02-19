Fight a Star War or Two in This Week’s Good-Ass Games at Good-Ass Prices

Image : EA

Happy Friday, folks! It’s that time of the week where I try to put you on game and save you a little money in the process. This is one of those rare weeks where I got something for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch!



So let’s skip the preamble and just get into it.

Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack, (PlayStation) $21.99

Photo : Inti Creates

If you ever wondered “What if they made a new Megaman X game but even more anime,” then Azure Striker Gunvolt is the series for you. The game is an old school, 2D action-side scroller that puts you in control of Gunvolt, an “adept” with the ability to manipulate electricity. Gunvolt is on a mission to take down the Sumeragi Group, an evil organization that is doing experiments on superpowered adepts like Gunvolt.



If you grew up in the era of jumping and shooting your way through inventive levels, then you’ll be right at home in the 16-bit graphics of Azure Striker Gunvolt. I have fond memories of playing this game on the Nintendo 3DS while taking the lightrail to work back in the day and would definitely recommend it to those who enjoy old school action platforms. The striker pack nets you both Azure Striker Gunvolt 1 & 2.

John Wick Hex, ( Nintendo Switch ) $14.99

Image : Good Shepard Entertainment

John Wick Hex is not exactly what one would expect from a game based on what is easily the best ongoing action franchise at the moment. In lieu of a run and gun shooter, we get an action strategy game. Set before the events of the film—during John’s initial tenure as the baba yaga—you control the titular assassin by pointing and clicking him through a series of levels.



The game works more like a combat-driven puzzle game, where you have to figure out the right timing between striking, shooting, reloading, and grappling your enemies. The presentation is a bit lacking, with the comic book aesthetic looking more like a budgetary shortcut than stylistic choice, but the game does present an interesting take on the John Wick movies. Once you start to find a rhythm in the action, it’s cool watching the combat start to come together.



It won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but if you’re a fan of the movies then I think it’s certainly worth a look.

EA Star Wars Triple Bundle, (Xbox) $44.99

Image : EA

The EA Star Wars Triple Bundle will net you Battlefront II: Celebration Edition, Star Wars: Squadrons, and Jedi: Fallen Order. Squadrons released last fall at a $40 price tag, so essentially you’re getting all three of these games for the price of one.



Say what you will about how EA initially handled the franchise, these three games are all solid romps through the galaxy far, far away. Want a fascinatingly designed single-player adventure in the Star Wars galaxy? Boom, Fallen Order has got you covered. Want to engage in large scale battles in iconic Star Wars locations? Battlefront II does that and it does it damn well. Just feel like being an ace X-Wing pilot? Star Wars Squadrons is designed entirely around that idea.



The value proposition here is pretty solid, as you’re getting three entirely unique experiences that are all pretty good in their own right. If you’ve avoided or just happened to miss EA’s Star Wars games, give them a look. I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised by what you find.

Well, that will do it for this week’s sales roundup. While it’s been a pretty slow year in terms of releases so far, the next few weeks will see things pick up with Persona 5 Strikers, Bravely Default II, and Monster Hunter: Rise. Not the biggest titles, but hey y’all, I’m just happy we’re finally getting something worth talking about.

I hope y’all have a safe and pleasant weekend. As always, wear a mask, wash your hands, and play more video games.