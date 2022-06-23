On Wednesday, federal prosecutors requested that Derek Chauvin—the former Minneapolis police officer—be sentenced to 25 years for the May 2020 killing of George Floyd. In December, Chauvin pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s rights and finally acknowledged keeping his knee on Floyd’s neck even when he was unresponsive which resulted in his death.

In the court filing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office advised a 300-month sentence to be followed by five years of supervised release for Chauvin. The document stated that it’s “reasonable and appropriate” given the crimes committed. It also said that the former officer’s actions were not impulsive decisions but “a series of deliberate choices — to disregard his training, to ignore the victims’ pleas, and to discount the warnings of bystanders.”

Chauvin also admitted that he willfully denied Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure which included unreasonable force by a police officer. He kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes and the viral recording of the incident ignited protests in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

Demonstrations calling out police brutality and racism eventually spread around the country then around the world. As part of his plea arrangement, Chauvin also pleaded guilty to violating the rights of a then-14-year-old Black boy who he restrained in a different case in 2017.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson ultimately accepted the plea deal, in which both the defense and prosecution agreed Chauvin should receive 20 to 25 years. Prosecutors are leaning toward 25 years.

Currently, Chauvin is serving a 22½-year sentence in state prison after being convicted last year of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.



A sentencing date is pending.