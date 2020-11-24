Feast Mode: Marshawn Lynch Hands Out 200 Turkeys In Hawaii for the Culture

Running back Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks speaks during a Super Bowl XLIX media availability at the Arizona Grand Hotel on January 28, 2015 in Chandler, Arizona. Photo : Christian Petersen ( Getty Images )

In a past life, retired NFL star Marshawn Lynch once warned younger players to “take care of y’all chicken, ” a nd now, months later with his playing days in the rear-view mirror, he’s since moved on to spreading the gospel with a different bird altogether.

Hawaii News Now reports that on Monday, the five-time Pro Bowler masked up and rolled out to Aloha Stadium in Hawaii to pass out 200 turkeys with the help of former University of Hawaii wide receiver Chad Owens. The giveaway was on a first-come, first-served basis and was sponsored by Lynch’s Fam 1st Family Foundation, which partnered with Tamura Super Market, Young’s Fish Market, Barefoot League Hawaii and others to help out families in need during the Thanksgiving holiday.

“First of all, we are blessed,” Ownes told Hawaii News Now. “You know, Beast Mode himself, Marshawn Lynch, along with his foundation, Fam 1st Family Foundation, is out here donating 200 turkeys to anyone and everyone that wants to come through. So 200 turkeys, man, that’s huge. I’m just here to help assist and support Marshawn in his wanting to give this Thanksgiving season.”

With Hawaii’s economy suffering tremendously due to the ongoing pandemic crippling its tourism industry, Lynch’s act of kindness couldn’t have come at a better time. It also isn’t exactly surprising, considering the former Seattle Seahawk frequently hosts food drives and other community programs in his native Oakland, Calif.

“As you can see we’ve got a lot of support out here today,” Owens said. “Especially during this time. It’s a lot of negativity going on, as you know. We don’t have to speak on it, but I think people want more positivity, people need more positivity and thanksgiving is the time to give and that’s what we’re out here doing, we’re giving.”

Per Hawaii News Now, the 34-year-old hosted a similar event last year at Mililani High School in Mililani, Hawaii.

Love to hear stories like these, and let this also serve as a reminder to take your own turkey out of the freezer if you haven’t already, y’all. Don’t miss your blessing!