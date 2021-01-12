FBI Warns That ‘Armed Protests’ Are Being Planned in All 50 States Ahead of Inauguration Day

Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with the US Capitol police during a riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Photo : Alex Edelman ( Getty Images )

The FBI has received information that indicates the ADWPB (Angry and Delusional White People Brigade) might be going national with “armed protests” being planned in all 50 states as well as another “protest” in D.C.

One thing we should all be able to agree on regarding the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week is that law enforcement was woefully underprepared for the siege. Now, the bureau has sent a memo to law enforcement agencies across the country warning that every state capitol in the nation could face a similar event with protests being planned from Saturday through Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated.

From CNN:



Even as federal investigators continue to track down suspects from last week’s attack, the bulletin highlights concerns that the US Capitol siege was perhaps just the beginning of potentially violent actions from supporters of President Donald Trump who have been animated by his lies about a stolen election. “Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” the FBI bulletin states. It also suggests there are threats of an “uprising” if Trump is removed via the 25th Amendment before Inauguration Day. “On 8 January, the FBI received information on an identified group calling for others to join them in ‘storming’ state, local and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event POTUS is removed as President prior to Inauguration Day. This identified group is also planning to ‘storm’ government offices including in the District of Columbia and in every state, regardless of whether the states certified electoral votes for Biden or Trump, on 20 January,” the bulletin adds. The FBI is also tracking reports of “various threats to harm President-Elect Biden ahead of the presidential inauguration,” the bulletin states. “Additional reports indicate threats against VP-Elect Harris and Speaker Pelosi.”

So now that the FBI has warned that the attack on the Capitol—committed by people who prove the phrase “Trump derangement syndrome” refers to Trump supporters, not Trump-haters—may have only been the tip of the white nationalist iceberg, state officials will hopefully be taking the precautions that should have been taken in D.C. on Jan. 6.

Shanon Banner, a spokesperson for Michigan State Police, told CNN that the department wouldn’t discuss specific security measures being taken in preparation for a possible assault on the state’s Capitol building, but he said law enforcement is aware of the FBI’s warning and is acting accordingly.



“Our security planning is fluid and adjustments are made as needed, from day-to-day,” Banner said. “Security enhancements that can be put in place include both seen and unseen measures. In general, we don’t discuss security measures, but I can confirm that out of an abundance of caution, we are increasing our visible presence at the Capitol for the next couple of weeks starting today.” The Michigan State Capitol Commission also banned firearms inside the state’s Capitol building on Monday.



Meanwhile, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) urged Americans to stay away from D.C. during Biden’s inauguration and to participate virtually saying at a news conference Monday that “Trumpism won’t die on January 20.” According to CNN, Bowser asked Trump and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to declare a pre-disaster declaration for the district, which the White House said Trump approved. ( Wolf h as since resigned as position . )



Bowser told CBS News that she will also ask the Department of Homeland Security to begin a “national special security event” that will include added security measures for the U.S. Capitol during the inauguration.



It’s a lot of work just to keep idiots fired up by Trump’s voter fraud propaganda from committing acts of domestic terrorism, but it’s apparently necessary as 2021 is starting to look more and more like 2020 the sequel.

