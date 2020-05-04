FBI Finds Pipe Bombs in the Home of Colorado Man Who Was Organizing Coronavirus Protests

A protest sign at a rally against North Carolina’s coronavirus lockdown in April. Photo : Getty Images

A 53-year-old man who was helping to plan armed protests against social distancing in Colorado is facing federal charges after the FBI found four pipe bombs in his home last Friday.

Bradley Bunn apparently caught the attention of authorities when he was promoting an armed rally against Colorado’s stay-at-home order on social media, ABC News reported.

From ABC News:

In the days leading up to the protest, investigators discovered social media posts described as angry and aggressive, the official said. Soon after, investigators received information that he was in possession of pipe bombs. Bunn was arrested before he could attend Friday’s rally.

The would-be bomber was nabbed in a coordinated sting after local enforcement officers and federal agents executed a search warrant, the Colorado District Attorney’s office said in a press release. Bomb technicians also found two one-pound containers of .308 caliber cartridge reloading gunpowder on Bunn’s property, another potential pipe bomb component.

White supremacists across the country have been using the COVID-19 crisis to promote their longed-for race war, according to the New York Times.

From NYT:

One subculture known as “accelerationists” lives in constant expectation of a race war that will topple the federal government. The pandemic became the latest in a long line of possible igniters. Some label their expected second civil war “the boogaloo,” and experts have tracked a spike in interest in the term on social media, plus a proliferation of advice on how to prepare.

Looks like Bunn may end up in “the boogaloo” called federal prison. He’s scheduled to appear in court via video conference this week on a charge of possession of destructive devices, which carries up to 10 years in prison or a $250,000 fine.