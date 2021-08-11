The family of Alvin Motley, a Black man who was killed by a security guard reportedly during an argument over loud music at a Kroger gas station in Memphis, Tenn. is demanding justice and accountability for their loved one, who they say was nearly blind, unarmed and didn’t pose a threat to anyone.

Well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family appeared at a news conference on Tuesday. They are seeking civil settlement negotiations from Kroger , the grocery chain that owns the gas station, and the company that employed the security guard, according to the Commercial Appeal.

Motley, 46, was killed Saturday by security guard Gregory Livingston. An official with the state said he was unlicensed. “Mr. Livingston was not and is not licensed as a security guard,” Kevin Walters, a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, wrote in an email, the Commercial Appeal notes.

Here’s what happened at the gas station, according to the Commercial Appeal:

Pia Foster, Motley’s girlfriend, told police Livingston had initiated an argument about the volume of the music in the car, the affidavit says. According to the police narrative, “Foster had Motley get back into the car to leave, but Motley exited the car and walked toward the security guard. Pia Foster stated Motley told the security guard, ‘Let’s talk like men.’” According to the police report, surveillance footage showed Livingston draw his gun and shoot Motley, who was carrying a beer can and a lit cigarette.

Crump drew parallels between Motley and Jordan Davis, the 17-year-old who was fatally shot by Michael David Dunn in Florida for playing music in 2012. Dunn is currently serving life in prison.

Motley’s family says Alvin had Marfan Syndrome , which affected his sight, the Commercial Appeal notes.

Livingston was arrested Sunday and faces a second-degree murder charge and is awaiting his court date on Aug. 16. According to ABC News, Livingston is in the Shelby County Jail on a $1.8 million bond.

Livingston was denied an armed security guard license twice, once in 2017 and again earlier this month.

Among the family members in attendance during the press conference was Motley’s father, Alvin Motley Sr., who says he’s chosen to forgive Livingston for killing his son but wants him held accountable.

“I forgive the man, but I want him punished to the fullest extent. I want him to live as long as I live so he can think about what I have to think about forever,” Alvin Motley Sr., Motley’s father said during the press conference, ABC News reports. “I want justice for my son.”