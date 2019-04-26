Photo: Associated Press

The family of a 5-year-old boy who was grievously injured after being tossed over a third-floor railing at the Mall of America earlier this month was praising God Friday with news that the child was “alert” and “conscious.”



“All praise, glory and honor to Jesus! He saved our son’s life and is healing him in the most miraculous ways,” the family of the boy said in a statement released by their attorney, Stephen Tillitt, according to NBC News. “Our son is now alert and conscious and is no longer in critical condition.”

The family also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support they and their child have received since the April 12 attack. A GoFundMe campaign set up for the child had raised over $1 million.

“The road to recovery remains long, but with God and you, we are assured to make it through,” the family said, CNN reported.

The 5-year-old, whose identity has not been revealed as the family has requested privacy, was thrown over a third-floor railing and to the floor of the mall some 40 feet below by a man identified by police as Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, of Minneapolis.

Aranda, who faces attempted murder charges, is accused of grabbing the boy after approaching the child and his family outside a Rainforest Cafe restaurant at the mall.

Authorities say Aranda told police that on the day of the attack, he had been looking for someone to kill. Aranda had had numerous run-ins with the law at the mall prior to the attack, and had been ordered to undergo psychological treatment as a result.