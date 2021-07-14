Family of 5 Charged by DOJ for Their Alleged Participation in Capitol Riot

Photo : Brent Stirton ( Getty Images )

In what sounds like a bad TLC reality show just waiting to happen, a family of five from Texas has been charged for their alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.



Advertisement

According to ABC News, Kristi Munn, Tom Munn, Dawn Munn, Josh Munn, and Kayli Munn were arrested on charges related to their alleged illegal entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol. As you probably guessed from the name, the charging documents revealed that the Munn’s are a nuclear family. In the months following the Capitol riot, it hasn’t been uncommon for husbands and wives or fathers and sons to be arrested together, but the Munn family is the largest single family that’s been arrested together.



Like so many others who’ve been arrested for taking part in the riot, the Munn’s were arrested because they basically snitched on themselves. The 34-page affidavit that led to the arrest detailed their alleged actions in the Capitol both through surveillance footage, and from social media posts made by Kristi and Tom Munn.



From ABC News:



FBI officials say they first received a tip that Kristi Munn participated in the Capitol riot just three days after the insurrection, from a tipster who captured screenshots of Munn’s Facebook and Snapchat accounts. Investigators then combed through public Facebook posts from Munn’s family members to track their journey from Texas to D.C. as they amplified calls for a march on Congress on Jan. 6. “We made it to our hotel just outside D.C.,” Tom Munn allegedly wrote in one post on Jan. 5. “1,600 miles in 24 hrs!” After the riot, investigators found posts from the family where they discussed joining in the insurrection. “The only damage to the capital building was several windows and sets of doors,” Tom Munn wrote on Facebook. “Nothing inside the capital was damaged. I can tell you, patriots NEVER made it to the chamber. There was no violence in the capital building, the crowd was NOT out of control ... they were ANGRY!!!”

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper Swiftsticks $40 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

They could’ve just stayed their asses at home, but nope. They decided to catch a case in what has to be the worst family vacation ever.

The affidavit also said they took an unidentified minor with them into the capitol who has not been charged. None of the members of the Munn family have entered pleas yet, and it’s unclear if they have an attorney.

Advertisement

So far, the Department of Justice has made 530 arrests related to the Capitol riot.





