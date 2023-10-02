Fall Fails: Weird Foods That Don’t Need Pumpkin Spice

Every September, grocery store aisles are inundated with pumpkin spice flavors. Thanks to Starbucks’ relentlessly popular pumpkin spice latte, it’s been added to an endless number of coffee, cookies, cakes, muffins, cereals and candies. However, the pumpkin craze has now jumped from sweet treats to unfathomable foods like mac and cheese, hummus and avocado oil. Seriously, has someone ever said, “You know what this hummus needs? Pumpkin.”

The problem isn’t in the spice itself, it’s in how it’s used. If too much is added, it can become very overwhelming. Unfortunately, now that we’ve officially hit October, the shelves are overflowing with pumpkin spice, and these are some of the weird products we’ll be avoiding this fall.

