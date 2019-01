“At the end of the day, this the guy that makes this great music is abusing women.” —Jerhonda Pace

The Root sat down with some of the women and men who appear in Lifetime’s groundbreaking documentary series, Surviving R. Kelly, to chat about their relationships with the singer and why they decided to speak out. Watch above.



The consecutive three-night event, Surviving R. Kelly, begins Thursday, Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.